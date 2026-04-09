Jacksonville sheriff to announce arrests of 2 police officers, 1 former officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters will announce the arrests of two active police officers and one former officer on Thursday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Waters will discuss the arrests in a news conference at 1 p.m.

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