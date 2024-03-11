Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced arrest in deadly Englewood shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced on Mon., March 11, that an active investigation into a deadly shooting has led to an arrest.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax first covered this story on Mar. 7 when officers responded at around 4 p.m. to the area of 5600 Barnhill Dr.

Police said a man in his 40s, later identified as Carlos Maldonado-Perez, had suffered gunshot wounds to his head and stomach. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man shot in the head in Englewood neighborhood, suspect in custody

During an initial investigation, detectives determined that Maldonado-Perez was sitting in a parked car. The suspect approached and fired several rounds form a handgun, striking the victim.

The suspect fled the scene but was taken into custody a short time later.

Initially, robbery and violent crimes and crime scene units were investigating. When Maldonado-Perez died several hours later, JSO’s Homicide Unit became part of the investigation.

It was announced on Monday afternoon that Jefferson Y. Rodriguez, 20, was arrested for murder in the shooting death of Maldonado-Perez.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.