Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office hosting crime prevention walk in Durkeeville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and Patrol District 5 Assistant Chief Harry Massey will be at the Sheriff’s Neighborhood Crime Prevention Walk on Saturday morning.

This is a chance for the community to talk with Waters and JSO about crime in their neighborhood.

You’re asked to meet at Families of Slain Children, Inc., located at 2212 Myrtle Ave. North. You can park across the street at the Dallas James Graham Library.

The walk starts at 10:30 a.m.

