Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding out how a man drowned

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found a Hispanic man unresponsive in the pool.

He was found near the area of San Jose near Sunbeam Road.

JSO says officers tried to revive him, but they could not.

Police are still working to find out who the man is.

JSO is requesting the assistance of the public. Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number or Crime Stoppers.

The JSO non-emergency number: (904) 630-0500. The Crime Stoppers hotline: 1-866-845-TIPS

