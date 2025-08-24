Local

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office still searching for hit-and-run driver; family remembers victim

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JSO still searching for the driver who hit and killed Morgan Drew Kohn The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is still searching for the driver behind the truck that hit and killed Kohn in July 2024. Photo: Picture of Morgan Drew Kohn
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is still searching for the driver of a truck involved in the hit-and-run that killed 27-year-old Morgan Drew Kohn on July 26, 2024.

According to JSO, Kohn was walking around 5:30 a.m. as part of his early morning walk when a pickup truck hit him at the intersection of Collins Road and Schindler Drive.

The driver did not stop, and Kohn died from his injuries as a result.

Kohn’s mother and sister speak about him and alert those who saw the incident in a video JSO posted on their social media platforms.

If anyone recognizes the truck or knows who was behind the wheel are encouraged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Also, a report can be made anonymously by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

