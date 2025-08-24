Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office still searching for hit-and-run driver; family remembers victim

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is still searching for the driver of a truck involved in the hit-and-run that killed 27-year-old Morgan Drew Kohn on July 26, 2024.

According to JSO, Kohn was walking around 5:30 a.m. as part of his early morning walk when a pickup truck hit him at the intersection of Collins Road and Schindler Drive.

Read: Jacksonville police investigate new tips in deadly hit-and-run

The driver did not stop, and Kohn died from his injuries as a result.

Kohn’s mother and sister speak about him and alert those who saw the incident in a video JSO posted on their social media platforms.

𝐅𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝐇𝐈𝐓-𝐀𝐍𝐃-𝐑𝐔𝐍 𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑 𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐑– 𝐇𝐄𝐋𝐏 𝐔𝐒 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃 𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐖𝐄𝐑𝐒

It’s been one year since Yolanda Osborne Kohn lost her son, and Madison Jackson lost her big brother. They haven’t given up the fight for answers in his death, and we haven’t stopped… pic.twitter.com/KLDIa8FqW1 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 24, 2025

If anyone recognizes the truck or knows who was behind the wheel are encouraged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Also, a report can be made anonymously by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]