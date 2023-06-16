Local

Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer arrested for warrant issued out of Taylor County, authorities say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer was arrested early Friday morning. A warrant issued by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office was served on Friday, Jun. 6 by JSO’s Integrity Unit.

In a statement made by JSO, Officer Steven D. Vereen has been arrested on charges of felony battery.

Vereen has been employed with JSO since April 2014. As a result of his arrest, he has been suspended without pay while the criminal case is pending.

This is the 6th arrest of a JSO employee this year.

