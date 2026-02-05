Jacksonville Symphony to perform ‘Romeo and Juliet: Tchaikovsky & Bernstein’ Feb. 13–14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Symphony will perform “Romeo and Juliet: Tchaikovsky & Bernstein” on Feb. 13 and 14 at Jacoby Symphony Hall. The concerts are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. as part of the Florida Blue Classical Series.

Guest conductor Anna Rakitina will lead the program, which features musical works inspired by William Shakespeare’s tragedy. Timed for Valentine’s Day weekend, the event includes compositions that explore themes of passion, longing, and heartbreak across different generations.

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy” serves as the anchor for the program. The symphony will also perform selections from Serge Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet” ballet to highlight the story’s history in classical music.

The program includes modern interpretations of the tragedy, such as Nino Rota’s “Love Theme” from the 1968 film adaptation. Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story Symphonic Dances” will also be performed, which reimagines the Shakespearean plot in a modern setting with rhythmic drive and urgency.

The Jacksonville Symphony is the primary nonprofit performing arts organization in North Florida. Led by President and CEO Steven Libman and Music Director Courtney Lewis, the symphony performs more than 95 times each season at Jacoby Symphony Hall and other local venues.

The organization reaches more than 155,500 individuals annually through its various performances. Beyond its professional series, the symphony provides music instruction for local youth and manages the Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestras.

