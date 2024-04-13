Jacksonville Transport Authority boosts student mobility with My Ride to School program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) is celebrating significant growth in its My Ride to School program, which has witnessed a remarkable surge in monthly ridership since its inception in August 2022.

With a commitment to enhancing accessibility for middle and high school students in Duval County, the My Ride to School initiative provides free rides on JTA buses, resulting in a remarkable increase in ridership from 7,821 in August 2022 to 37,710 in January 2024. This surge equates to over 80% growth in monthly ridership over the past year and a half.

Chief of Operations at Duval County Public Schools, Erika Harding, expressed gratitude for the program’s impact, stating, “We are appreciative of JTA’s My Ride to School initiative, which helps ensure increased access to safe and reliable transportation for many of our students.”

Under the program, students are empowered to access free rides on thirty-four JTA bus routes, including the First Coast Flyer, by simply presenting a valid ID issued by JTA or their school. This accessibility extends to various routes, with the top five being Route 3, Route 1, Route 19, Route 13, and Route 14.

Jeff Smith, Chief Operations Officer at JTA, highlighted the program’s leveraging of existing services to provide students with safe and convenient transportation, stating, “The My Ride to School program leverages our existing services to provide Duval County students with safe and convenient transportation to and from school.”

Echoing a commitment to student mobility, JTA’s Chief Executive Officer, Nat Ford, emphasized the program’s significance in providing vital mobility and independence to students.

As the My Ride to School program continues to expand its reach and impact, JTA remains dedicated to ensuring all students in Duval County have reliable and cost-effective transportation to and from school.

For further information about the My Ride to School program, individuals can contact JTA Customer Service at (904) 630-3100.

