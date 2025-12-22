Jacksonville Transportation Authority announces community meetings across Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) is hosting a series of community meetings to solicit input and share its latest initiatives aimed at improving connectivity in Northeast Florida.
These meetings will provide community members with an overview of the JTA’s services, including the fixed-route bus, First Coast Flyer, and paratransit offerings. Additionally, the JTA will highlight programs such as My Ride 2 School, which supports students’ transportation needs.
Throughout the past year, the JTA has implemented various improvements and efficiencies in its service delivery, focusing on enhancements that benefit both the Jacksonville and Northeast Florida communities. These changes aim to foster greater accessibility and reliability in the transportation network.
At each community gathering, attendees will have opportunities to engage with JTA representatives, providing feedback and learning about the initiatives designed to better connect neighborhoods.
The JTA emphasizes that its services are centered around the riders, aiming to move people efficiently and courteously.to solicit input and share its latest initiatives aimed at improving
Meeting dates and details:
- Tuesday, January 6, 2026 11:00 am – 1:00 pm5:00 pm – 7:00 pmFSCJ DowntownLarge Auditorium501 W. State Street, #A1068Jacksonville, FL 32202
- Wednesday, January 7, 2026 9:00 am – 11:00 amWilliam Gulliford Community Center 4870 Ocean Street Jacksonville, FL 32233
- Thursday, January 8, 2026 5:00 pm – 8:00 pmPablo Creek Public Library Community Room A13295 Beach Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32246
- Tuesday, January 13, 2026 10:00 am – 12:00 pm 5:30 pm – 7:30 pmLegends CenterDouble Classroom5130 Soutel DriveJacksonville, FL 32208
- Wednesday, January 14, 2026 3:00 pm – 5:30 pm Regency Square Public Library Community Room B9900 Regency Square Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32225
- Thursday, January 15, 2026 1:00 pm–3:00 pm Regency Square Public Library Community Room B9900 Regency Square Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32225
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]