Jacksonville University’s Board of Trustees selects Interim President

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dr. Lisa Sutherland has been appointed as the Interim President of Jacksonville University, effective July 1, 2026, the school’s Board of Trustees announced Tuesday.

Sutherland, who has more than 20 years of experience in higher education and the corporate sector, will lead the university during its transition period.

Sutherland’s appointment comes as JU prepares for a transition in leadership, with a national search for a permanent president planned for spring 2026.

She has previously held teaching and advising roles at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Dartmouth College, and also founded Sutherland Group, LLC, a global consulting firm.

“The Board is grateful to have a leader of Dr. Sutherland’s caliber to guide Jacksonville University during this transition,” JU Board Chair John Miller said in a news release. “Her unique combination of academic expertise and executive experience, along with her demonstrated success in multiple leadership roles at JU, positions her to provide the steady, strategic leadership our institution needs.”

In the corporate sector, Sutherland has worked with major brands such as Walmart, Yum! Brands, and Kellogg Company, focusing on strategic leadership and nutrition initiatives.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust the Board has placed in me,” Sutherland said. “Jacksonville University is a remarkable institution, and our strength lies in its students, faculty, and staff — all united by a shared drive to shape the future. Together, we’ll build on our strong foundation, advance our strategic goals, and ensure every student experiences the life-changing education that defines JU.”

Since joining JU in 2023, Sutherland has transformed the honors program into a college serving over 450 students and co-chaired the University’s 2030 Strategic Plan, the release detailed.

“Dr. Sutherland is an agile leader who brings immense talent and a proven track record of leadership at Jacksonville University,” departing JU President Tim Cost said in the release.

Sutherland currently serves as the Executive Director of the Cost Honors College and has been Interim Dean of the Davis College of Business and Technology since July.

