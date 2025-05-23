Jacksonville unveils plans for $5.5 million Music Heritage Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A major transformation is on the way for Jacksonville’s downtown riverfront. The area behind the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts will soon become home to Music Heritage Park — a $5.5 million project designed to honor the city’s deep musical roots.

“Music is absolutely the biggest liberator I know,” said Nicholas Puzo, better known as DJ “NICKFRESH.”

Puzo is one of 21 members of Jacksonville’s Wall of Fame Committee, which helped select 30 musical artists to be featured in the new park.

“I think they still have an impact. I think it is a wonderful thing we are getting a chance to celebrate the history. Sometimes we are known for something else,” Puzo said.

The park will celebrate musicians with ties to Jacksonville, including Ray Charles, Tim McGraw, Lynyrd Skynyrd, James Weldon Johnson, and John Rosamond Johnson.

“They’ve sharpened their skills and moved on to bigger things. A lot of them are from here. They died here,” Puzo added.

The Downtown Investment Authority plans to include a nightly projection show and interactive art installations that highlight Jacksonville’s musical history.

The project is currently in the design phase, with an expected opening in Spring 2026.

