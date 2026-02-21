Jacksonville Urban League hosts forum on youth gun violence prevention

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday evening, mental health professionals, law enforcement officials and community leaders came together to talk about the impacts of mental health on teen gun violence.

The conversation was part of a Community Police Relations Forum hosted by the Jacksonville Urban League.

It happened at the Florida Barber Institute, which offered free haircuts to teens who came.

Community members gathered to learn warning signs, prevention strategies and how community-based support can save lives.

The Jacksonville Urban League uses Community-Police Relations Forums to create safe, solution-driven spaces for community members and public safety partners to share perspectives, ask questions, and explore prevention-centered strategies.

For more information on the Jacksonville Urban League and the resources the organization offers, visit their website here.

