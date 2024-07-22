Jacksonville voters say to expect the unexpected in the midst of Biden dropping out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local voters have mixed reactions to Sunday’s decision by Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

There are just four weeks until the DNC and four months until the general election, so that doesn’t give undecided voters a lot of time.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir spoke with local voters in Avendale.

Many people said Biden stepping down was the best decision for the Democratic Party.

Jacksonville resident Linda Weiner said there is now a clean slate for a brand-new nominee.

“Now, hopefully, we will get some good energy, and somebody moderate that can lead our country and move us forward,” Weiner said.

Local Ron Rothberg supports the Democratic Party; however, Joe Biden was not the representation he wanted for another four years.

“We need to keep democracy moving forward and we need to do it with someone other than Trump. Whoever is in that role, I will vote for them,” Rothberg said.

Biden defeated Trump in Duval County in 2020 by around 18,000 votes. It was the first time a Democrat won Duval County in a presidential election since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Several people believe Biden dropping out is good news for Donald Trump.

“Trump has a very good chance of winning, especially now. Most of the country is filled with Trump supporters actually,” Bethany Hegwood, a visitor from Alabama, said.

Florida has about 1 million more registered Republicans than Democrats, including Anthony Angelo.

“Nobody can defeat Trump. He’s going to do what he did last time, and that is to make America great again. He will fix inflation, which has gotten out of control,” Angelo said.

The FiveThirtyEight average of polls showed Trump leading Biden by about eight points here in Florida. It remains to be seen what impact Kamala Harris will have.

