Jacksonville warming centers to stay open through Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Due to the winter weather, multiple warming centers in Jacksonville will be open through 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The Legends Center on Soutel Drive will be open overnight from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The Jacksonville Public Main Library will be open during the day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s located on North Laura Street.

All Jacksonville libraries and community centers will act as warming centers during normal business hours Tuesday through Friday.

