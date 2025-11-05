Jacksonville woman arrested on child neglect charge after police welfare check

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Kanika Masika Evans on October 30 for child neglect.

Evans, who is 36 years old, was taken into custody after police looked into claims that she wasn’t properly caring for a child she was responsible for.

Officers went to her home and arrested her because there was already a warrant out for her arrest.

The situation began on October 18 when police were called to a Walmart regarding a domestic dispute.

While there, someone brought up concerns about a child’s health, specifically, that the child had lost a lot of weight and had some injuries.

Police then checked on the child at Evans’ home and saw that the child had cuts and bruises.

They took the child to Wolfson Children’s Hospital to be looked at by doctors.

At the hospital, doctors found even more injuries and signs that the child hadn’t been getting proper care.

The child ate a lot of food very quickly, which suggested the child might not have been eating enough before.

The Department of Children and Families was brought in to help with the case, and they’re still looking into what happened, JSO says.

According to the arrest report, Evans says she didn’t neglect the child. She told police that the child caused the injuries to themselves and that she was planning to get the child checked by a doctor, but had problems with insurance that delayed the visit.

JSO says they’re continuing the investigation along with the child services, and the child is still receiving medical care.

