Jacksonville woman defies odds to become homeowner through HabiJax program for affordable housing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Life hasn’t always been easy for 61-year-old Shirley of Jacksonville’s Murray Hill.

Previously living on the streets, Shirley was a victim of human trafficking and was in and out of the Duval County Jail while battling drug addiction, before finally deciding to turn her life around for the better.

“The arrests kept mounting up to becoming completely hopeless, you know, and not seeing any light at the end of the tunnel, or much less letting any light in,” Shirley said. “And when I made that decision, life changed.”

Now, Shirley can call herself a proud homeowner, being able to purchase her house for much less than she otherwise could have thanks to HabiJax – an organization set on providing affordable housing to those in need.

“I wasn’t sure if I was capable or not. And they showed me that I am. And they showed me what I could do to do it,” Shirley told Action News Jax, smiling at her home dedication on Friday.

“It’ll belong to her children and grandchildren to do with it what they want one day, it’s amazing,” Kevin Collison with HabiJax said.

Now, Shirley is looking to bring hope to others, volunteering at the Matrix House Program for those serving prison sentences with drug abuse/dependency problems, the place where her journey to a better future began.

“If God can do it for me, he can do it for anybody. And I want to give hope to anybody that I can,” Shirley said.

Those interested in learning more about if they qualify for the HabiJax program can find more information by clicking here.

