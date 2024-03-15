Jacksonville woman trapped in Haiti awaiting evacuation thanks to state-led effort

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — State and national leaders are searching for ways to get Americans out of harm’s way in Haiti, and prevent a potential influx of migrants from fleeing to the United States.

Jacksonville Bakery owner Doodle Cinotti has been trapped in Haiti since gangs attacked the county’s main airport on March 4th.

She traveled to the country back in February on a mission trip.

“We never in the world thought this was gonna happen,” Cinotti said.

Cinotti told Action News Jax Friday she’s safe miles away from the turmoil in Port-au-Prince, but is searching for safe passage back home.

Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL 6th District) told Action News Jax the US government has positioned resources to potentially evacuate the embassy, but has not yet executed any rescue missions.

“If we want to start taking about getting every American out to the tune of thousands that is going to be a much more extensive operation,” Waltz said.

The State of Florida has stepped into help and is starting to coordinate rescue efforts for Floridians trapped in Haiti, similar to the evacuations launched by the state after the October 7th attack on Israel.

Cinotti has submitted her evacuation request and at this point, she’s just waiting to hear where and when it will happen.

“That makes you feel so good, because right now the country, the United States itself, doesn’t seem to want to come and get us home and that makes me sad and that hurts as a country. But thank God I live in Florida,” Cinotti said.

At the same time, the state and federal government are prepping to respond to a potential influx of migrants fleeing Haiti.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the deployment of additional 250 additional law enforcement officers and guardsmen on Friday.

They’ll be headed to aid the US Coast Guard in patrolling Florida’s Southern coastline.

“The last thing you should want to do is get on some boat and think you’re gonna come through from any of these islands to get to the State of Florida. The most likely scenario is you will be stopped, you will be returned to your country of origin,” said DeSantis.

Congressman Waltz said the Coast Guard is also surging its presence off the Haitian coast.

“We can’t have Florida turn into what’s happened on our Southern boarder,” Waltz said.

Waltz said in the event Westerners begin being targeted by the violence in Haiti and federal rescue efforts become necessary, Americans in the country should register with the embassy.

Floridians trapped in the country can request evacuation HERE.

