Portal launched to help Floridians and other Americans trapped in Haiti

TALLHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) has launched a newly created portal to help Floridians and other Americans who may be trapped in Haiti.

Haiti is experiencing rapidly escalating instability as gang violence has gripped the country.

FDEM said the political unrest is putting Americans who are trapped in the country at risk. Getting in and out of the country has proven to be difficult if not impossible.

The portal will allow Floridians in Haiti or their family members to fill out a questionnaire. This will let the state know of immediate needs.

“We will do everything possible to help Floridians and Americans who are in need of help in Haiti,” FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie said. “I encourage those with needs to visit the portal today.”

The portal can be accessed by clicking here.

