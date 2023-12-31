Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens helping families ring in the 'Noon' Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ring in the “NOON” year at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Bring the family to Gardens of Trout River on December 31 from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will be a DJ, games and a ball drop.

The zoo is inviting guests to write your resolutions and toast the New Year (with apple juice!) at noon. Included with General Admission.

Get tickets here.

