Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens to host virtual baby shower to celebrate baby tiger trio

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Excitement is building as the anticipation for the tiger triplet’s first moments in their habitat grows.

In preparation for their arrival, a virtual baby shower has been announced to celebrate the tiger trio’s upcoming debut.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Donors are invited to contribute generously to support the purchase of new enrichment items aimed at promoting the mental and physical well-being of the cubs.

Items ranging from smaller toys suitable for cubs to larger ones for their later stages will be acquired with the donations received.

Join in the celebration and contribute to the triplet’s baby shower by following the link HERE

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.