Jacksonville Zoo has several upcoming early childhood programs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For parents who are looking for something interesting to do with their baby, Jacksonville Zoo has three separate activities.

Parents and their baby can go on a special edition evening Stroller Safari where they can experience a guided stroll that features lights of Colors of the Wild. The event will be on Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Parents and babies will also meet the animal ambassador and receive a surprise gift to take home. The registration is now open and spots are limited.

There will also be a second event called “Nature Newbies” which features free-choice play activities, a story, a song, and more. These programs will include a close encounter with a zoo animal.

A third event will be happening called “Zoo Tots” which focuses more on specific animal themes to help interest pre-schoolers as they learn about the natural world.

To register visit their website, jacksonvillezoo.org/kid-family-programs

