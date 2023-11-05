The Jacksonville Zoo is honoring the military with a free ticket

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All veterans and active-duty members can get a free ticket for the Jacksonville Zoo.

This free ticket is only valid for Nov. 11.

Only one ticket per military member is permitted.

Tickets must be claimed before Nov. 11.

Members must have a valid military I.D.

For more information, visit https://www.jacksonvillezoo.org/offers

