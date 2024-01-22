Jacksonville Zoo offering 25% off general admission tickets for AAA card members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AAA card members are in luck! The Jacksonville Zoo is giving card members 25% off general admission tickets.

In addition to a 25% discount during the promotion, the Jacksonville Zoo is also putting on special giveaways and experiences for card members that the whole family can enjoy!

Discounted tickets must be purchased online in advance at aaa.com/JacksonvilleZoo.

