Jacksonville Zoo offering $5 tickets on select days in July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens is bringing back its Five Dollar Days deal.

On July 10, 14, 29, 30, and 31, admission is just $5 for everyone. That includes kids, adults, and seniors.

No promo code is needed. Each person can buy up to five tickets per transaction.

The zoo has more than 2,000 animals and 1,000 types of plants.

It was recently ranked the No. 4 zoo in the country by USA TODAY.

Guests can visit popular exhibits like Land of the Tiger, Primate Forest, and Range of the Jaguar.

The zoo’s large botanical gardens are also open to explore.

To plan your visit or buy tickets, go to JacksonvilleZoo.org.

