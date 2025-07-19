Jacksonville Zoo throws birthday bash for 42-year-old crane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Olivia, a Stanley crane at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens, celebrated her 42nd birthday with a lively party hosted by her caretakers.

The celebration featured musical instruments, enrichment activities, and a special cake prepared by the Animal Nutrition Center.

Olivia, who has been at the zoo since 1996, is not only the oldest known Stanley crane in the United States but also known for her vibrant personality.

Stanley cranes are the most range-restricted of all 15 crane species and are currently classified as vulnerable.

The zoo invited the public to join in the celebration by leaving birthday wishes for Olivia, highlighting her status as an iconic figure at the zoo.

