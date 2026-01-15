Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) partners with First Coast Crime Stoppers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) announced a partnership with First Coast Crime Stoppers, aimed at increasing community support for reporting animal cruelty cases.

The partnership will offer cash rewards of up to $3,000 for information leading to arrests in animal cruelty cases.

This initiative follows the successful outcome of the Miracle case, where tip submissions led to the arrest of Dawn Lipford, who was responsible for the emaciated dog’s condition after it was abandoned.

Now, Animal Services Officers at ACPS hope for a similar result in a new case.

A dog named “Valor” was found last month after having been tied to a tree and shot.

“This partnership with ACPS sends a powerful message and reflects our shared commitment to protecting animals from cruelty. By offering cash rewards for information leading to arrests, we’re urging the community to speak up anonymously and help protect innocent lives that cannot defend themselves,” stated Executive Director of First Coast Crime Stoppers, Chase Robinson.

ACPS Chief Michael Bricker also highlighted the significance of public involvement: “Media coverage and anonymous tip submissions make a big difference in cases like these. The impact from information provided by community members will lead directly to bringing justice in some of our most tragic cases.”

First Coast Crime Stoppers allows tip submissions via phone at 866-845-TIPS, a mobile app, and their website.

Officials encourage the public to utilize the tip line as they continue to investigate cases like that of Valor.

