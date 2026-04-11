Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services to waive fees at large adoption event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services is hosting a free adoption event Saturday as part of its monthlong effort to place 500 animals in homes by the end of April.

The “A Really Large Adoption Event” runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the ACPS shelter, at 2020 Forest St. All adoption fees will be waived.

The Jacksonville Humane Society will join ACPS to showcase hundreds of adoptable dogs and cats. Food trucks and local vendors will also be on site. Parking is available in the lot on Forest Street.

“We hope to reach our April goal of 500 dogs and cats sleeping in homes instead of kennels,” ACPS Chief Michael Bricker said. “We can’t wait to introduce the community to so many wonderful pets in need of loving homes.”

The event is part of ACPS’s April “Clear the Cages” initiative.

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