Jacksonville mayor’s chief administrative officer resigns; no replacement lined up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of Mayor Donna Deegan’s top staffers is stepping down.

The city confirmed Chief Administrative Officer Karen Bowling’s resignation on Wednesday night, saying her employment will end on October 24.

“I’m truly grateful for her many years of service. Karen laid the foundation for our administration,” wrote Mayor Donna Deegan. “She built an incredible team who smoothly transitioned us into office and made significant progress for Jacksonville. We wish her the best now and in the future.”

A clear explanation for the resignation was not provided.

Despite Bowling on the way out, the Mayor Deegan said she was not immediately searching for a replacement.

“Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Kelli O’Leary will remain in her role and lead executive branch departments with support from Chief of Staff Mike Weinstein. We will evaluate additional Mayor’s Office staff needs after the holidays.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The news solicited comments from multiple city council members.

Councilman Jimmy Peluso (D - District 7) said he was incredibly grateful for her service to the city.

Councilman Rory Diamond (R- District 13) posted the following statement to social media, jabbing at the mayor:

“Sorry to hear Karen Bowling is leaving the City. We didn’t agree on much, but she’s literally the only [member of Deegan’s] senior staff with any competence whatsoever. Who is running our city now?”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]