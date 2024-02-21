Jacksonville's Icemen host over 22,000 fans for military weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Icemen hosted 22,912 fans for their first of two Military Weekends this past Friday and Sunday.

A crowd of 11,234 was on hand for the Friday, February 16 game against the Florida Everblades, while 11,678 watched the Icemen defeat the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Sunday. The fans were able to watch the Icemen to set a new club record for longest points streak at 11 games (10-0-1-0).

The Icemen’s average attendance through 26 homes games this season has risen to 8,637, a significant increase from last season when the team finished with a league best 7,749.

The Icemen currently lead the 28-team ECHL in average and overall attendance this season.

Earlier this season on November 2, 2023, the Icemen set a new club record for single game attendance when they welcomed 14,709 fans in a game against to the South Carolina Stingrays.

The Icemen are back on home ice for their second Military Weekend on March 2 and 3 against South Division rivals the Orlando Solar Bears.

The red-hot Icemen sit in second place in the South Division, just four points behind first place Greenville.

Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster, or by calling the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com

