Jacksonville’s Kids Hope Alliance nominates Dr. Dana Kriznar to be interim CEO

The Kids Hope Alliance has nominated Dr. Dana Kriznar to serve as its next interim chief executive officer.

KHA oversees youth-focused programs and services in Duval County, including child welfare, early learning, and youth development initiatives.

It is the city agency responsible for distributing tens of millions of dollars in grants for youth programs in Jacksonville.

Kriznar is currently the sole candidate for the position, which has been held on an interim basis by KHA Chief Administrative Officer Kenneth Darrity. The KHA board is expected to vote on an appointment in January 15.

Kriznar previously served as interim superintendent of Duval County Public Schools, prior to the appointment of Dr. Christopher Bernier and was deputy superintendent from 2019-2023.

She has also worked as an advisor to KHA, giving her prior experience with the agency and its mission.

The agency plans to use the interim period to continue its search for permanent leadership, with hopes of naming a full-time CEO by June 1 and at the latest August 1.

Action News Jax first reported in October that the Kids Hope Alliance board fired former CEO Saralyn Grass, citing a lack of transparency and other concerns. Further reporting revealed Grass failed to disclose outside employment. She is now working for the Boys and Girls Clubs.

