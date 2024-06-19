Jags Stadium Deal: Amendment splitting community benefits agreement poised to pass Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council will vote on the fate of the city’s share of the $300 million proposed community benefits agreement wrapped into the stadium deal Thursday morning.

Action News Jax reached out to council members all through the day Wednesday, and based on the responses we received, it seems likely the city’s $150 million will be broken up.

Eight city council members told Action News Jax they plan to support a compromise amendment to keep $56 million for downtown parks in the overall stadium renovation deal.

Seven said they were either undecided or did not comment.

The remaining four either told Action News Jax they would abstain from the vote or not be present for Thursday’s meeting.

With only a maximum of 15 voting members, eight yeses should be enough for the amendment to pass.

Council President Designate Randy White (R-District 12) announced Monday he planned to file the amendment as a compromise with the mayor’s office.

“I give the mayor very high marks on the way she’s worked with our incoming president, and I give him high marks too,” Councilmember Matt Carlucci (R-Group 4 At-Large) said.

Carlucci, who was an early supporter of the full community benefits agreement, praised the compromise.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

He noted it would prevent several members from potentially having to abstain from the final vote on the stadium deal.

According to White, the city’s remaining $94 million share of the community benefits agreement, which is intended for the Eastside, homelessness, affordable housing, and workforce development, will be dealt with by a special committee in July.

“If I have to vote three times to get all of that through, I’m willing to do that. But I am, make no doubt about it, I am committed to the entire package,” Carlucci said.

Councilmember Raul Arias (R-District 11), who initially had heartburn about the community benefits agreement, noted the city was going to have to pay for the parks piece at some point with or without the CBA.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Since we were going to tackle it, we might as well tackle it now,” Arias said.

By pushing the Eastside and community program funding into budget season, Arias argued the council will be able to ensure the money is properly allocated and spent.

“While there may be certain things that may shift, the ultimate focus should remain intact because we all want exactly what’s already described by the CBA,” Arias said.

Thursday’s council meeting on the stadium renovation deal kicks off at 9 a.m.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.