Jaguars’ 2025 positional review: Edge rusher

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars are another year removed from Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker’s historic 27.5 sack season back in 2023. The duo just hasn’t seemed to regain that magic, and the depth behind them has been mediocre at best.

As a whole, the Jaguars’ edge rushers ranked 17th in Pressure % and 18th in Pass-Rush Win %, according to Pro Football Focus. In the year, the group accounted for 18.5 sacks, a far cry from the 27.5 from Hines-Allen and Walker alone two seasons ago.

Let’s review the Jaguars’ 2025 edge-rushers.

Josh Hines-Allen

Many will look to Josh Hines-Allen’s 8.5 sacks as a knock on his play this season, but he was as good as ever, posting a career-high 95 pressures in 2025. Hines-Allen’s 95 pressures ranked second at his position, while also ranking seventh in Pass-Rush Win % (19.2%).

A stat that many don’t see is the five turnovers created by Hines-Allen’s pressures,

second-most among all defensive players. For a team that thrived on turnovers, Hines-Allen’s disruption as a pass-rusher was paramount to the team’s defensive success.

Travon Walker

Travon Walker started 2025 how he ended the 2024 season, notching 13 pressures and two sacks through the team’s first three games. He looked to be well on his way to his third 10+ sack season in a row. Unfortunately, a wrist and knee injury would ruin those aspirations. Walker would spend the majority of the season in a club and on the injury report.

His 12.2% Pressure % ranked 55th among the Top-121 edge rushers, managing just 42

pressures and 3.5 sacks. His pass-rush production took a notable dip in 2025, but he was just

as dominant a run-defender as ever, ranking ninth among edge rushers in Run-Stop % (9.4%).

The Rest

Similar to the Jaguars’ defensive tackles, the Jaguars didn’t get much production from their edge depth. Jaguars’ fans had high hopes after the offseason additions of Emmanuel Ogbah and Dawuane Smoot, but those hopes didn’t manifest into production on the field

Smoot and Ogbah ranked 113th and 121st among the Top-121 edge rushers. Ogbah’s 4.2% Win % was dead last this season. As a duo, they collected 34 pressures and 2.5 sacks, far from what many expected from the pair.

A pair that did exceed expectations was the rookie duo of BJ Green II and Danny Striggow. They didn’t get much play until later on in the season, but they did rack up 13 pressures and 2.5 sacks, despite far fewer snaps and far less experience than Smoot and Ogbah. Green and Striggow pressured the QB on 7.9% of snaps, compared to Smoot and Ogbah’s 6.8%.

