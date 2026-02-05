Jaguars’ 2025 Positional Review: Linebacker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The linebacking unit is likely, and almost certainly, the Jaguars strongest position group. That sentiment was even further supported this season as Devin Lloyd took a monumental leap into stardom with impact play after impact play for Jacksonville’s defense.

Prior to Lloyd’s ascension, it was Foye Oluokun who had really cemented the position as one of the Jaguars’ strongest. Now, it is even more so. With that, let’s review the 2025 Jaguars’ linebackers.

Foye Oluokun

It feels only right to start with Oluokun. In many ways, he is the captain of the defense, literally and spiritually. A team captain every season since arriving in Jacksonville, Oluokun just posted his sixth-straight 100+ tackle season. He’s as steady as ever.

This season, he was a little overshadowed by Lloyd’s production, but Oluokun still finished sixth in Run-Stop % (9.7%) and third in PBUs (6) among linebackers, according to Pro Football Focus. His two forced fumbles ranked Top-5 as well. Oluokun is the very definition of a three-down linebacker, making plays in coverage and against the run.

Devin Lloyd

Where do you even start with Devin Lloyd? What a season from the Jaguars’ young linebacker. When I was researching for my story on the Jaguars’ most impactful plays of the season, Lloyd’s name just kept popping up.

If the Jaguars needed a play, Lloyd was there to make it, week in and week out. Lloyd’s five interceptions ranked first among NFL linebackers, while his 69.2 NFL Rating allowed ranked third. Oh yeah, he finished Top-3 in pressures too with 25 to his name. Linebackers as a whole have gotten a bad wrap lately, but Lloyd showed just how impactful a great one can be.

The Rest

Despite fielding one of, if not, the best starting linebacking duos in the NFL, the Jaguars depth at the position weren’t without their own impact plays. Dennis Gardeck’s 23 pressures finished tied for fifth among linebackers, despite limited play.

Ventrell Miller’s 299 snaps on special teams were second-most on the team and his seven solo tackles finished third, behind fellow linebacker Yasir Abdullah’s eight.

Jaguars linebackers

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.