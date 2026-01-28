Jaguars’ 2025 positional review: Tight end

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars took a gamble this past offseason, electing to release longtime tight end Evan Engram in favor of starting Brenton Strange. It was Strange’s versatility and ability as a blocker that was so intriguing to Liam Coen and James Gladstone, providing the confidence to ride with Strange going forward.

Strange might not have put up the gaudy receiving stats Engram did in Jacksonville, but his impact was no less felt this season.

Brenton Strange

It was tough for Strange to see the level of receiving production Engram saw, especially with the influx of weapons at Trevor Lawrence’s disposal. Early on, the additions of Dyami Brown and Travis Hunter took looks away from Strange.

Even so, he collected three games of 45 or more receiving yards through the first four games before going out with an injury in Week 5. He wouldn’t return until Week 12, and the team’s offensive productivity took a dip without him, particularly on the ground.

The Jaguars were 11-1 in games where Brenton Strange played this season, and just 2-3 without him. In those five games without Strange, the Jaguars run-game averaged just 3.8 yards per carry. It’s no surprise that Strange finished as Pro Football Focus’ fifth-ranked run-blocker among tight ends.

As a receiver, Strange was as efficient as they come. His 15.0% explosive play % (plays over 15 yards) ranked 10th among tight ends, as did his 63.3% success rate. When the Jaguars got the ball to Strange, he made things happen. He also converted a new set of downs on 61% of his receptions, 14th best.

Many will look to receiving yards as an indicator of success and rightfully so, but Strange made the most of his opportunities. His explosive play %, success % and first down % are why he finished fifth in total EPA among tight ends.

Even so, if Strange had played a full 17-game season, his 45.0 yards per game would have had

him on pace for a 765-yard season. That’s pretty solid for a Trevor Lawrence-led offense that likes to spread the ball around. It’s pretty clear the Jaguars’ starting tight end going forward is none other than Brenton Strange.

