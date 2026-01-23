Jaguars’ 2025 Positional Review: Wide Receiver

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What a rollercoaster of a season for the Jaguars’ receivers 2025 was. No position had the ups and downs through the season quite like this group. From leading the league in drops for much of the season to morphing into one of the league’s better rooms seemingly overnight, it was a wild ride for Jacksonville’s receiving corps.

Let’s start with the elephant in the room, Brian Thomas Jr. It was admittedly a tough season for Thomas, especially when considering just how good his rookie season was. Sadly, it was a bit of a fall from grace as Thomas collected just 707 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Those numbers are a far cry from his 1200+ yard, 10 touchdown season a year ago. That said, it wasn’t so much Thomas’ production that irked so many Jaguars’ fans. It was the drops and strength at the catch point.

Despite missing three games, Thomas still ranked tied for third with eight drops on the season and he converted just 35% of his contested catch opportunities. To give some context, Parker

Washington and Jakobi Meyers converted 63% and 52% of their opportunities, according to Pro Football Focus.

Speaking of Parker Washington, let’s move to the Jaguars’ new born star. All I’ll say is that a lot of wood was chopped and a lot of water was carried in 2025, particularly to end the season.

Over Washington’s last four games this season, including the Bills’ game, Washington caught 26 balls for 454 yards and three touchdowns.

After the injuries to Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr, the Jaguars made the trade for Jakobi Meyers as the team needed a receiver like Meyers to come in. They would also need Washington to take on a bigger role and step up if they were going to win. And boy did he.

From Weeks 10-18, Washington would rack up 550 yards, five touchdowns and 11 contested catches. Those three figures ranked 13th, 12th, and 4th among NFL receivers over that span.

His 131.6 NFL rating when targeted also ranked 4th.

As mentioned, the addition of Meyers was pivotal to the Jaguars success, so much so that Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars’ offense as a whole seemingly flipped a switch overnight with Meyers on the roster. The team finished 8-1, scoring 33.1 points per game to close out the regular season with Meyers donning the black and teal.

When looking at that same Week 10-18 period, Meyers just trailed Washington with 483 yards and three touchdowns. Across the last nine weeks, this Jaguars duo ranked 12th and 16th in yards, respectively. Add in the deep threat of Brian Thomas Jr and youngster Travis Hunter, and the Jaguars might just have a formidable quartet moving forward.

That leaves us with the final member of that aforementioned quartet, Travis Hunter. Hunter only appeared in seven games this season due to a season-ending knee injury. Sadly that injury took place just after the best game of his young career, an eight catch, 101-yard performance against the Rams.

Hunter’s 298 yards through seven games would have put him on pace for a 724-yard season if he had in fact played all 17 games. That’s pretty solid for a two-way player finding his footing.

Prior to his injury, Hunter ranked second in the NFL with eight missed tackles. He’s a heck of a threat with the ball in his hands.

It very much was awkward for Hunter and Lawrence early on in Liam Coen’s offense. It finally seemed to click in that final contest together, but he should slide right back in next season as the team’s fourth receiver.

As it stands, Thomas, Washington, and Meyers have pretty solidly cemented themselves as the team’s starting trio. Hunter is just icing on the cake of what looks to be a formidable and dynamic offense next season. This is a young, fun group the Jaguars have for the foreseeable future.

Jags wide receiver review Jags 2025 wide receiver review

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.