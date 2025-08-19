Jaguars add new O lineman, running back, waive wide receiver, D lineman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed offensive lineman Jerome Carvin and running back Kevin Harris while waiving wide receiver Darius Lassiter and defensive lineman Eli Mostaert, the team announced Tuesday.

Carvin, who joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, has spent time on practice squads with the Chiefs, Bears, Patriots, and Jaguars.

Harris, drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, played in nine games for the Patriots over two seasons.

Jerome Carvin, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, played 60 games with 43 starts over five seasons at the University of Tennessee. He allowed only 2.0 sacks over the last 26 games of his college career, demonstrating his reliability on the offensive line.

Kevin Harris, from Hinesville, Georgia, appeared in 28 games at the University of South Carolina, where he was named an All-SEC running back in 2020 after leading the league with 1,138 rushing yards. During his time with the Patriots, Harris recorded 34 rushes for 117 yards and two touchdowns, along with three receptions for 58 yards.

