Jaguars could clinch playoff berth this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After winning five straight and six out of their last seven games, the Jacksonville Jaguars are back in the driver’s seat in the race for the playoffs.

The NFL released playoff clinching scenarios for several teams this week, including the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags can make it back to the postseason in the following ways:

Win against the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts lose or tie with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Win against the Denver Broncos, and the Houston Texans lose or tie with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tie with the Broncos, and the Colts lose

Tie with the Broncos, Colts tie with the 49ers, and the Texans lose

If everything goes right for the Jaguars, they would need to wait at least another week to clinch the AFC South and get a home playoff game at Everbank Stadium.

Winning is never easy in the NFL, especially against one of the best teams in the AFC. The Broncos are currently 12-2 for the season, and winners of 11 straight games. Denver could not only clinch the AFC West division but also the number one seed in the AFC with a win against the Jaguars, plus some help.

The Jaguars and the Broncos will face off this Sunday at Mile High Stadium at 4:05. You can watch the game on Fox 30.

