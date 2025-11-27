Jaguars’ Depth pieces helping to win games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Recently, I wrote about the impact of Danny Striggow as a rotational piece for the Jaguars’ pass-rush, especially with the injuries to Travon Walker. Well, now it is time to recognize some of the Jaguars’ other depth pieces who have been instrumental to the team’s 7-4 record heading into Thanksgiving weekend.

Cole Van Lanen

Not enough credit is ever given to the big boys across the line, but Cole Van Lanen deserves his due. After the injury to Anton Harrison, Van Lanen has stepped in and performed admirably, especially considering he’s faced Chargers’ Khalil Mack and Cardinals’ Josh Sweat.

Van Lanen has allowed just one sack and eight pressures this season in place of injuries across the Jaguars’ offensive line, most recently for Harrison. While Van Lanen’s 6.9% pressure rate allowed might just be league average (50th among 82 OTs), it has certainly been enough to keep Trevor Lawrence upright and the offense moving.

Parker Washington

If it weren’t for the play of Travis Etienne, Parker Washington might be the offensive MVP of the Jaguars this season. Whenever the team has needed him most, Washington has stepped up time and time again, both on offense and on special teams.

Despite starting off the year as the team’s fourth receiver, Washington now leads the Jaguars in all three major categories; receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Add in his ability to make contested catches and two punt returns for touchdowns and it’s easy to see why Washington has meant so much to this team and its offense.

Jarrian Jones

Jourdan Lewis started off the year as one of, if not the, best cornerbacks in football through the first nine weeks. With injuries to fellow defensive backs Eric Murray and Travis Hunter, the Jaguars’ defense has had to rely heavily on their depth in the secondary lately.

Among them is slot corner Jarrian Jones, who played well in that role last season for the team. It seems he hasn’t missed a beat as Jones is proving he still can hang with the best of them as a nickel defender. He’s allowed an NFL Rating in slot coverage of 75.8, seventh among the Top-40 slot defenders this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

He’s already made several key plays, including an interception, in place of Jourdan Lewis. The outside cornerback positions might be a little more uncertain, but the Jaguars are set on theinside with Lewis and Jones on the roster.

Jaguars Depth

