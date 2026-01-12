Jaguars fans say expectations are higher after season-ending loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The scoreboard showed a loss, but many Jaguars fans said the season did not feel like one.

Fans streamed out of Everbank Stadium feeling disappointed by the result, but not discouraged about the direction of the team. Several said this year brought visible progress and renewed belief in what the franchise can become.

“I’m feeling disappointed. We could’ve won that. It is what it is,” said a Jags fan.

There was frustration after the final whistle, and many said the loss stung.

“You win some, you lose some. Oh my gosh. Ugh. It hurts. It burns,” said another Jags fan.

At the same time, many fans pointed to cultural change and new leadership as reasons for optimism.

“Great coach, great coach. We got the right person,” said a Jags fan.

Some fans were already talking about next season and raising expectations.

“I think next year, we’re going to win,” believes one Jags fan.

“It’s bright. We get Travis Hunter back,” added another Jags fan.

Even Bills fans traveling home from Jacksonville said they saw improvement from the Jaguars this year.

“Jacksonville gave us a great game. I always said whoever won this game is going to win the Super Bowl,” said a Bills fan.

“I’m hoping Buffalo does it, but Jags fans were awesome today,” he added.

For many supporters, it was a painful end to the season, but one that raised expectations.

Fans said this year changed the standard in Jacksonville and believe the Jaguars are only getting started.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]