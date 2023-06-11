Jaguars host Special Olympics fantasy camp

Jacksonville, Fla. — A group of Special Olympics athletes got the chance of a lifetime Saturday when they hit the gridiron with members of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Members of the team welcomed 42 athletes and their families to TIAA Bank Field.

They got a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium, a customized jersey, and signed a one-day contract as the newest members of the Big Cats.

Players in the 2023 Jaguars Rookie class led them in a skills camp.

Rookie Antonio Johnson said, “We just came out here to have a good time and give back to the community.”

Rookie Cooper Hodges graduated from Baker County High School. He said he enjoyed being able to have a positive impact on the area where he’s from. “It was awesome just being able to spend the day, spend a little bit of time with them, and just see them smile and see them happy. That makes me happy,” he said.

The Jaguars kick off the 2023 preseason on August 12 in Dallas, Texas against the Cowboys.

The home opener is August 23 against the Miami Dolphins.

