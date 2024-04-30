Jaguars release WR Zay Jones, kicker Joey Slye, agree to terms with 13 undrafted free agents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wide receiver Zay Jones’ time has come to an end with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team announced Tuesday that it released Jones as well as kicker Joey Slye.

Jones was one of the free agents that the team brought in ahead of the 2022 season.

He was originally signed to a three-year, $24 million deal.

Mark Long of the Associated Press reports that Jones was slated to count nearly $11 million against the salary cap.

In addition to cutting Jones and Slye, the team announced other moves Tuesday, agreeing to terms with the following 13 undrafted free agents:

NAME POS. HT. WT. SCHOOL

Shawn Bowman TE 6-5 265 Rutgers

Andre Carter DE 6-5 270 Indiana

Joshua Cephus WR 6-3 185 University of Texas San Antonio

Brevin Easton WR 5-11 197 Albany

Jalen Jackson RB 5-9 220 Villanova

Steven Jones OG 6-5 340 Oregon

Trey Kiser LB 6-0 224 South Alabama

Lorenzo Lingard RB 6-0 205 Akron

Andrew Parker Jr. LB 6-2 235 Appalachian State

Josh Proctor S 6-2 205 Ohio State

Wayne Ruby WR 6-1 190 Mount Union

Joseph Scates WR 6-2 210 Memphis

David White Jr. WR 6-4 200 Western Carolina

