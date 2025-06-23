Jaguars searching for artists to create 2025 gameday posters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars just opened submissions for the third annual DUUUVAL Designs contest.

Local artists can now apply to design a gameday poster for the 2025 season. Submissions are open through July 21 on the DUUUVAL Designs website.

Artists must live in Northeast Florida or Southeast Georgia to be eligible.

All visual styles are welcome, like fine art, graphic design, illustration, street art, and more. AI-generated art will not be accepted.

Eight artists will be selected to create original posters for each regular-season home game at EverBank Stadium.

Winners get a $350 stipend, six game tickets, and a spot for autographs and exposure at the Flex Field Fan Entertainment Zone.

They’ll also be featured on the Jaguars’ social media and website.

Selected artists will be notified by August 1.

The team will also release a separate poster contest for its London game on October 19, open to UK-based artists later this year.

