Jaguars’ stout run-defense is among the NFL’s best

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars’ defense has regressed closer to the mean after an electric start, littered with a record amount of takeaways. Injuries have certainly played a part in that regression as Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd, and much of the secondary have battled injuries as of late.

One aspect of the defense that has remained elite is the Jaguars’ run defense. A second-half collapse against Houston aside, Jacksonville’s run-defense has about the best the NFL has to offer. As of Week 11, they are one of just eight teams to not allow a running back to gain 100 or more yards in a game this season.

To further prove just how good the Jaguars’ defense has been, the highest rushing total a player has against the Jags is just 63 yards courtesy of Woody Marks. For reference, that’s the lowest top rushing mark against any team this season.

The 86.7 rushing yards per game ranks second in the NFL, just behind the New England Patriots at 84.7. When QB Scrambles are filtered out, the numbers are even better as the Jaguars lead the NFL in rush yards per game allowed at 68.6 YPG.

Without QB scrambles, the Jaguars rank third in yards per carry allowed (3.48 YPC), third in touchdowns allowed (5), and fourth in explosive run rate (6.6%). It isn’t as if QB scrambles are killing them either, the Jaguars are just about league average, allowing 18.1 scramble yards per game.

Everyone on the defense is getting involved, at all three levels. Travon Walker, Foye Oluokun, and Jourdan Lewis all rank inside the Top-10 in Run-Stop % at their respective positions. It’s legitimately a team effort.

For a defense that’s taken its fair share of hits through the air, it’s the Jaguars’ ability to stop the run and force takeaways that’s going to continue to give them chances to win games. Some upcoming games against the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor and Jet’s Breece Hall will be the true test.

Jacksonville Jaguars Defense

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.