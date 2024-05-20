Jaguars Youth Flag Football League teams set to start playing in June

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Young athletes are invited to join the Jaguars Youth Flag Football All-Girls League and show off their skills on the field.

That league is starting on June 9.

There are also other leagues in the Jaguars Youth Flag Football League, such as co-ed, that begin on June 2.

To sign up and learn more, visit Jaguarsflag.com.

