James Bennett, JAXPORT COO, Baker County commissioner dies in I-10 crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — James Bennett, a Baker County commissioner and Chief Operating Officer of JAXPORT, was killed Monday morning in a car crash on Interstate 10.

The wreck occurred at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of I-10 headed from Macclenny into Downtown Jacksonville.

JAXPORT released a statement on his death Monday morning. “We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of our colleague and friend, James Bennett,” a portion of the statement reads. “James dedicated his life to improving the quality of life for people in Northeast Florida, and our entire community is better for his service.”

Bennett was elected to the Baker County District 4 seat in 2014. The district consists of North Baker County including Taylor and Baxter.

Bennett also represented Baker County as a liaison to the Northeast Florida Regional Council, North Florida Regional Transportation Commission, the North Florida Transportation Planning Organization, and the Small County Coalition, according to Baker County website.

Bennett joined JAXPORT in 2017 as Senior Director of Engineering and Construction, responsible for the port’s marine and landside infrastructure development and engineering and construction operations, according to JAXPORT. In that role, he managed the completion of the 47-foot harbor deepening project, a $100 million project, and renovations to improve the JAXPORT Cruise Terminal.

He was promoted to COO of JAXPORT in August 2022. In that role, Bennett oversaw the port’s three operational divisions as well as its engineering and construction department, according to JAXPORT. Bennett also oversaw the implementation of a capital growth program in excess of $250 million annually. Major projects under his area of responsibility include the expansion of Blount Island’s container and auto-handling capabilities, according to JAXPORT.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.