Jared Bridegan murder: Docs show hostile relationship between former Microsoft executive, ex-wife

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newly obtained court documents show the back and forth between a former Microsoft executive and his ex-wife.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The divorce filings and custody documents related for Jared Bridegan and Shanna Gardner are about 800 pages, dating back to 2015.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In one document, Gardner accuses Bridegan of sending her “aggressive, condescending and ineffective” messages. She said the two need to work on their communication.

A motion from July 2015 showed the parents couldn’t agree on a school for their children. Less than a month before the first day of school, the kids weren’t enrolled in a class. That issue was eventually resolved.

Related Story: Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife arrested, facing charges in his 2022 murder in Jacksonville Beach

There was also back and forth over overnight visits including step-parents, alluding to Kirsten Bridegan and Gardner’s estranged husband, Mario Fernandez, who is also charged with Jared’s murder.

“When you have the circumstances where both parties of a divorce re-marry and you have children in common, there’s always a complexity,” Action News Jax Law and Safety expert, Dale Carson, said.

Related Story: Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife to appear in Washington court, 1 day after being charged in his murder

In a 2021 complaint made by Gardner, she stated Bridegan would not let her use the “newer” and “smaller” breathing machine for their son in an upcoming trip. Their son has a special health condition. Gardner had a breathing machine but wanted to use Bridegan’s. She said Bridegan eventually allowed her to use his machine, along with a series of demands “including an apology for perceived past transgressions.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Some of the documents may be used to demonstrate the pettiness of the dispute,” Carson said, regarding how these documents may be used during the trial. “The pettiness presents itself by way of legal argument which intensifies it.”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.