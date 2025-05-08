Jax Beach store sells $8.75 million Florida Lottery ticket

Jacksonville, Fl —

The morning rush on Thursday is dry and humid before another round of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we’ll see scattered showers and storms begin to develop between 2 and 4 pm this afternoon and move east. Some neighborhoods saw 1 - 3 inches of rainfall yesterday where slow moving storms occurred. Showers and storms increase in coverage into Mother’s Day weekend.

One lucky winner hits all six numbers after buying a Florida Lotto X ticket from a Jacksonville Beach gas station. The J and J Food Store on Beach Boulevard sold the two dollar ticket, according to a Florida Lottery news release. The estimated jackpot is $8.75 million, a tidy gift ahead of Mother’s Day. The next Florida Lotto X drawing is Saturday estimated at one million dollars if there’s no winner.

Three Big Things to Know:

A sales tax cut is unlikely to become law. Governor Ron DeSantis says he’ll veto a bill to cut the sales tax if it reaches his desk. He’s calling instead for a property tax cut for homesteaded Floridians. DeSantis says that would be better because it would be targeted toward year-round residents.

DEI programs are being phased out in Duval County Public Schools. The school board voted yesterday to remove all references of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion from its business enterprise policy. The board’s legal counsel told members the change was necessary to comply with an executive order issued by President Trump. District 4 board member Darryl Willie was the only no vote. He says the DEI programs are working, and he’s disappointed to see the board operating in a state of fear.

Nine city officials have been subpoenaed by the State Attorney’s Office as part of its investigation into the city’s list of gun owners who carried concealed in city buildings over the past two years. Jake Stofan reports the State Attorney is seeking all emails and texts containing 15 key words, including ‘constitutional carry’ and ‘registry’.