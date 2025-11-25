Jax Parks Holiday Fest: Register Here

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Community Holiday Fest is a free event inviting families to enjoy holiday cheer and community spirit.

The event promises fun games, colorful face painting, refreshments, and more holiday delights for the entire family.

Online registration is encouraged to help plan for extra activities, although it is not required for attendance. The fest aims to bring the community together in a joyful celebration, offering a variety of activities for all ages.

CLICK HERE to register

