Jax Pop Con coming to Jacksonville Main Library this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dust off those capes, grab your favorite set of dice and start your next adventure downtown at the Main Library on Saturday for Jax Pop Con.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is for all ages. It’s a celebration of all the books, comics, video games, TV shows and movies you love with cosplay contests, one-shot D&D sessions, superhero story times and video game tournaments.

Over 30+ local artists, authors and vendors have been invited to attend.

There will also be a cosplay competition for 2 different age groups that will each be judged by local cosplay celebrity Sew Geek Mama (Candy Keane). The winners will win cool prizes and bragging rights.

The Youth Division is for ages 5 to 14 and runs from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Teens and Young Adults Competition is for anyone 15+ and runs from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit jaxpubliclibrary.org/jaxpopcon.

