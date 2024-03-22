Around Jax: 2 new burger joints and weekend fun with furry friends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — From good eats to spending time with our furry friends, Action News Jax’s Chandler Morgan gives us a look at what’s happening “Around Jax” this weekend.

To begin, Jacksonville Beach is welcoming a new burger restaurant. The spot is called Dick Mondell’s Burgers and Fries.

From the outside, the spot looks pretty much ready to open, but the owners tell Action News Jax’ Chandler Morgan it will be a few more weeks until they have a set opening date.

You can get all types of burgers here, including chicken and impossible burgers.

You can find this spot on 3rd Street and 12 Avenue South.

Speaking of burgers, the St. Johns Town Center will soon welcome a Shake Shack.

Shake Shack is expected to take over the now-closed M-Shack.

Shake Shack is a New York-based burger and milkshake restaurant. The closest Florida locations are in the Orlando area.

This new spot is expected to open later this year.

Finally, the St. Augustine Sunrise Rotary invites dog lovers and their dogs to a one-day festival celebrating canines, on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pup-A-Pawlooza offers pet owners and their dogs the opportunity to participate in several events and will present demonstrations of highly-trained canines and their handlers.

According to the Visit St Augustine website, in addition to the demonstrations, there will be music by a local DJ, food trucks, vendors and prizes for the best dog in a number of categories, including Best Treat Catcher, Worst Behaved Dog and Dog with the Waggiest Tail.

There will also be a human and canine 5K, Dash to the Dogs, at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Dash to the Dogs will benefit the Homeless Coalition of St. Johns County.

Admission: Free for dogs and their humans 15 and under, all others $10. Visit the website for a full schedule. This event benefits the St. Augustine Humane Society.

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: St. Johns County Fairgrounds, 5840 Florida 207, Elkton, FL 32033

